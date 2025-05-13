US Announces Fresh Cuts To Harvard, Terminates $450 Million In Grants

The US government on Tuesday announced fresh funding cuts to Harvard, a day after the elite school's president said it shared "common ground" with the Trump administration on many issues.

Federal agencies are terminating $450 million in grants to Harvard, on top of the $2.2 billion in cuts unveiled last week, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement, citing a "dark problem" of discrimination at the school.

Harvard -- one of the world's top universities -- has taken the Trump administration to court over what it calls an unlawful attempt to control aspects of the university's operations.

The White House is cracking down on US universities on several fronts, justified as a reaction to what the administration says is uncontrolled anti-Semitism and a need to reverse diversity programs aimed at addressing historical oppression of minorities.

But in a letter Monday to Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Harvard President Alan Garber asserted that "we share common ground on a number of critical issues."

Garber said the university had launched institution-wide reforms after "an extraordinarily painful year for our community" in the wake of the October 7, 2023 Hamas assault on Israel.

"The challenges of that academic year have led to meaningful reform and recommendations designed to eliminate antisemitism and other forms of hate from our campus," Garber wrote.

While refuting claims that Harvard is aligned with any political party or ideology, Garber acknowledged a need for greater intellectual diversity on campus and said students were recruited based on "individuals and their unique characteristics" rather than race.

But Tuesday's statement from Trump's Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism lashed out at the university as "a breeding ground for virtue signaling and discrimination."

The university's own probe into campus dynamics found that Jewish students were subjected to pervasive insults, physical assault and intimidation, the statement said.

"Harvard, and its leadership group who are tainted by the egregious infractions under its watch, faces a steep, uphill battle to reclaim its legacy as a lawful institution and center of academic excellence," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)