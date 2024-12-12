US Announces First Israeli Withdrawal From Lebanon Under Ceasefire Deal

Israeli forces conducted a first withdrawal from a town in south Lebanon and were replaced by the Lebanese military under a ceasefire deal, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

The command's leader General Erik Kurilla "was present at the implementation and monitoring headquarters today during the ongoing first Israeli Defense Forces withdrawal and Lebanese Armed Forces replacement in Al-Khiam, Lebanon as part of the (ceasefire) agreement," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"This is an important first step in the implementation of a lasting cessation of hostilities and lays the foundation for continued progress," the statement quoted Kurilla as saying.

The Israeli military had earlier said its 7th Brigade had "concluded their mission in Khiam in southern Lebanon."

"In accordance with the ceasefire understandings and with the coordination of the United States, soldiers of the Lebanese Armed Forces are being deployed in the area together" with UNIFIL, it said in a post on X.

Israel stepped up its military campaign in south Lebanon in late September after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges begun by Hezbollah in support of its ally Hamas, following the Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel.

A ceasefire came into effect on November 27 and is generally holding, though both sides have accused the other of repeated violations.

As part of the agreement, the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers will deploy in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army withdraws over a period of 60 days.

Hezbollah is also meant to withdraw its forces north of the Litani river, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border, and dismantle its military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

