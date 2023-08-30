US Announces $250 Million Military Package For Ukraine

The package includes additional mine clearing equipment and missiles for air defense (Representational)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced a new package of military assistance valued at $250 million to aid Ukraine.

The package includes additional mine clearing equipment, missiles for air defense, ammunition for artillery and high bar systems, and over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, Antony Blinken said in a statement.

