US Airport Officers Caught On Camera Stealing Money From Passengers' Bags

The two officers were arrested in July

A shocking video of two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers stealing money and other items from bags of passengers at Miami International Airport has gone viral on social media. According to the New York Post, the officers allegedly stole at least $600 in cash and other items from passengers' luggage on June 29 this year. The officers identified as 20-year-old Josue Gonzalez and 33-year-old Labarrius Williams, were arrested in July when enforcement officials began investigating claims of theft occurring at the checkpoint.

A video of the theft has emerged now, showing the agents working together to take money from wallets and purses that passed them on the way to the X-ray machine. In the footage, one of the officers is seen putting his hand inside a wallet and slipping the money inside his own pocket.

Watch the video here:

TSA Agents caught on surveillance video stealing hundreds of dollars in cash from passengers' bags at Miami airport. pic.twitter.com/LhFW9yNRNV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 13, 2023

As per Fox News, the duo along with Elizabeth Fuster were arrested in July and initially charged with organized scheme to defraud, according to Miami-Dade County jail records. They were booked into Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center.

Fuster and Gonzalez confessed to ''numerous thefts'' from travelers, admitting to stealing an average of $1,000 daily while working together. Both of them have pleaded not guilty to the third-degree felony grand theft charges they face, while charges against Fuster were dropped in August.

The officers have been removed from screening duties pending the completion of the investigation and administrative actions, according to the TSA.

The statement by TSA stated, ''The Transportation Security Administration holds its Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct in the workplace.''

''We actively and aggressively investigated these misconduct allegations and presented our findings to the Miami Dade Police Department, and are working closely with them. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable,'' the statement added.



