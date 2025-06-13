US Airline Shuts Down Operations Abruptly, Tells Passengers "Not To Go To The Airport"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Silver Airways has announced the immediate cessation of all flight operations.

Passengers are advised not to go to the airport following the airline's closure.

The airline is attempting to restructure through bankruptcy and asset sales. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A US-based airline has suddenly ceased all operations, leaving passengers shocked and stranded as they're urged not to go to the airport. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Silver Airways announced that it would no longer be operating any flights. "We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025," the airline, which operated flights between Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean, said in a statement. It also instructed customers schedule to fly with Silver not to head to the airport.

"In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined not to continue Silver's flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean," the airline wrote.

"Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency," it added.

Silver Airways was based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It offered flights to only four other Florida cities - Tampa, Key West, Tallahassee and Pensacola - as well as flights to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

On its official website, the airline described its fleet as being "modern, state-of-the-art aircraft with reliable, fuel-efficient turboprop engines." A post on Instagram celebrated the lack of a middle seat on flights, urging passengers to "Fly in style, not in a squeeze!"

In December last year, the airline marked its 13th anniversary. "Here's to 13 years of connecting communities, creating memories, and flying forward into an exciting future together," it wrote in a celebratory post on Instagram.

Also Read | Boeing Whistleblower's Alarming Claims Resurface After Air India Crash

But a few days later, they announced plans to file for bankruptcy. In a social media post, the group said that it would help set them up for a "stronger future." "Today, Silver Airways has taken a strategic step by voluntarily filing for Chapter 11. This decision allows us to secure additional resources and restructure for long-term success, ensuring we continue to deliver safe, reliable, and comfortable travel experiences," the airline wrote in a statement.

At the time, the airline vowed that tickets were "valid" and flights would proceed.

According to ABC News, passengers of the airline learned about their cancelled flights once they had already arrived at the airport on Tuesday. "I woke up at 4:00 a.m., saw a notification, looked at it, thinking it was a reminder again to check in, and that's when we were told that it was canceled," Melissa Helfer, a passenger who was traveling to Key West, told the outlet.

