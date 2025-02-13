US Aircraft Carrier Harry S Truman Collides With Merchant Ship In Mediterranean

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, the US Navy said Thursday.

The warship's collision with the Besiktas-M took place late the previous day while the carrier was operating near Port Said in Egypt, US Sixth Fleet spokesperson Commander Timothy Gorman said in a statement.

"The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries. The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition," Gorman said, adding that the incident was under investigation.

The statement did not mention the condition of the Besiktas-M after the collision.

Shipping websites listed the merchant ship as being a bulk carrier that flies the Panamanian flag.

The United States deploys aircraft carriers -- massive warships that are crewed by thousands of sailors and which carry dozens of planes -- in areas around the world.

In December, two US Navy pilots safely ejected after the F/A-18 warplane they were flying off the Truman was mistakenly shot down over the Red Sea by a US guided missile cruiser.

