After US' Abortion Ruling, Companies Reach Out To Help Women Employees

Amazon: The company told its US-based employees that it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses yearly for non-life threatening medical treatments, including elective abortions.

Apple Inc: The company has said that its existing health plan covers abortion care and travel costs if the medical care is unavailable in their home state.

Microsoft: Microsoft said it would extend its abortion and gender-affirming care services for employees in the United States to include travel expense assistance.

Meta: The company in a statement said it intends to offer travel expense reimbursements, "to the extent permitted by law", for employees who will need them to access out-of-state health care and reproductive services. "We are in the process of assessing how best to do so given the legal complexities involved," the company said.

Walt Disney Co: The company said the company's benefits will cover the cost of employees who need to travel to another location to access care, including abortion.

Netflix: Netflix said it will offer travel reimbursement for US employees and dependents who travel for cancer treatment, transplants, abortion and gender-affirming care through its health plans.

Citigroup Inc: The bank has started covering travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted restrictions in Texas and other states.

JP Morgan Chase & Co: The company told employees it would pay for their travel to states that allow legal abortions

Starbucks: Starbucks said it will reimburse US employees and their dependents if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes for abortion

American Express Co: American Express said it will cover travel and other related expenses for employees and their dependents if they need an abortion or gender-affirming treatment that is not available where they live.

Uber: Uber said its insurance plans in the United States cover a range of reproductive health benefits, including pregnancy termination and travel expenses to access healthcare.