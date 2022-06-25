After US' Abortion Ruling, Companies Reach Out To Help Women Employees

The overturning of the landmark 1973 "Roe v Wade" decision gives all 50 states the freedom to ban the procedure, with nearly half expected to do so in some form.

After US' Abortion Ruling, Companies Reach Out To Help Women Employees

The ruling has restored the ability of states to ban abortion

New Delhi: Several US companies said they would help their employees if they had to travel out of state for abortion services after the US Supreme Court overturned "Roe v. Wade" which recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

Here are the US companies offering abortion travel benefits

  1. Amazon: The company told its US-based employees that it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses yearly for non-life threatening medical treatments, including elective abortions.

  2. Apple Inc: The company has said that its existing health plan covers abortion care and travel costs if the medical care is unavailable in their home state.

  3. Microsoft: Microsoft said it would extend its abortion and gender-affirming care services for employees in the United States to include travel expense assistance.

  4. Meta: The company in a statement said it intends to offer travel expense reimbursements, "to the extent permitted by law", for employees who will need them to access out-of-state health care and reproductive services. "We are in the process of assessing how best to do so given the legal complexities involved," the company said.

  5. Walt Disney Co: The company said the company's benefits will cover the cost of employees who need to travel to another location to access care, including abortion.

  6. Netflix: Netflix said it will offer travel reimbursement for US employees and dependents who travel for cancer treatment, transplants, abortion and gender-affirming care through its health plans.

  7. Citigroup Inc: The bank has started covering travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted restrictions in Texas and other states.

  8. JP Morgan Chase & Co: The company told employees it would pay for their travel to states that allow legal abortions

  9. Starbucks: Starbucks said it will reimburse US employees and their dependents if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes for abortion

  10. American Express Co: American Express said it will cover travel and other related expenses for employees and their dependents if they need an abortion or gender-affirming treatment that is not available where they live.

  11. Uber: Uber said its insurance plans in the United States cover a range of reproductive health benefits, including pregnancy termination and travel expenses to access healthcare.

  12. Goldman Sachs Group Inc: The company will cover travel expenses for its US-based employees who need to go out of state to receive abortion or gender-affirming medical care starting July 1



Comments
.