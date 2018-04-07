Updates: Van Drives Into Crowd In Germany, Several Dead, Say Police

New Delhi: Several people were killed and around 30 people were injured after a car drove into a crowd in the German city of Munster. Police confirmed that there have been casualties, but so far not said what happened. "There are deaths and injured. Please avoid the area, we are on scene," the regional police service said on Twitter, according to news agency Agence France-Presse. German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, according to local media reports.
The incident has evoked memories of the 2016 Berlin attack, when a truck ploughed through a Christmas market in the city.
Here are the updates to this story:
The van drove into people sitting at tables outside the Grosser Kiepenkerl restaurant, which is popular with tourists, the police spokeswoman was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.
At least four dead after vehicle hits crowd in Germany, according to news agency AFP.
"The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out," a security source was quoted by news agency Reuters.
News agency Reuters quotes German daily Bild, reporting three people had died in the incident.
German Justice Minister Katarina Barley says "Terrible news from #Munster. Our thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. Thanks to all rescue workers on site. Everything must be done to clarify the situation."
Driver of vehicle that drove into German crowd has killed himself, say police, according to AFP
Several Dead As Car Drives Into Crowd In Germany, Driver Kills Himself
A car drove into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, killing several and injuring others, Spiegel Online reported.
