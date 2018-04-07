Updates: Van Drives Into Crowd In Germany, Several Dead, Say Police

Here are the updates to this story:

Several people were killed and around 30 people were injured after a car drove into a crowd in the German city of Munster. Police confirmed that there have been casualties, but so far not said what happened. "There are deaths and injured. Please avoid the area, we are on scene," the regional police service said on Twitter, according to news agency Agence France-Presse. German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, according to local media reports.The incident has evoked memories of the 2016 Berlin attack, when a truck ploughed through a Christmas market in the city.