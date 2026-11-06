US CEO Murder Accused Luigi Mangione's Cousin Wins US Midterm Polls

Nino Mangione, the cousin of Luigi Mangione, who was arrested in December 2024 in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been reelected to the Baltimore County Council.

Nino, a Republican, won the District 5 seat in Baltimore with 48.12% of the votes, while his rival, Democrat Shawn McIntosh, received 45.74% of the votes.

Who Is Nino Mangione?

Nino is the first cousin of Luigi Mangione. The 39-year-old is the grandson of real estate magnate Nick Mangione Sr who owned nursing homes, country clubs and radio stations in Baltimore by the time he died in 2008.

While both Nino and Luigi are among Nick Mangione Sr.'s 37 grandchildren, their lives have taken sharply different turns.

Nino Mangione ran a campaign that promised to be tough on crime and offered more support to law enforcement. He has presented himself as a conservative Republican who is against “the ‘woke' policies of the radical left.”

After Thompson was killed, the Mangione family released a statement through Nino, then a Maryland state delegate.

"Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson, and we ask people to pray for all involved," the statement read.

Between January 2023 and June 2026, Nino Mangione was a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, where he represented District 42A. He resigned in June to accept the seat on the Baltimore County Council.

Nino Mangione had cancelled a fundraiser event shortly after the UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder, saying the event would be inappropriate given “the nature of this terrible situation” involving his cousin.

As for Luigi Mangione, he may face a lifetime in prison after pleading guilty to two federal charges related to Thompson's death. His sentencing is set to take place in December. The 28-year-old also faces eight state charges, including second-degree murder, for which he has pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers are trying to get the state case dismissed, citing "double jeopardy" protections, meaning that a person cannot be tried for the same offence twice.