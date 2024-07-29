'Crew Is Vomiting': United Airlines Flight Diverted Over 'Biohazard' Scare

The conversation between captain and air traffic control indicated a distressing situation in mid-air.

A United Airlines flight bound for Boston from Houston was forced to divert to Washington DC over a "biohazard" situation connected to a passenger that left crew members vomiting and other fliers onboard in distress.

The United Airlines flight UA2477 (Boeing 737-800) operating from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Boston was diverted to the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC on July 28, the New York Post reported citing the airline.

The flight was cut short and forced to land at Dulles Airport, Washington DC to undergo a "deep clean", according to the airline.

"I talked to the crew and it sounds like it's quite bad back there. The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks," a crew member was heard saying in audio from the flight as cited in the New York Post report.

The plane landed safely at Washington Dulles Airport, where none of the plane's 155 passengers or its six crew members required medical help, the US publication said.

"The aircraft is currently undergoing a deep clean and we are working to get customers on their way to Boston soon," the airline said.

