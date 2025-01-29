Under Trump 2.0, White House Welcomes Content Creators As "New Media" Outlets

The White House briefing room under President Donald Trump's administration looks younger than ever. The Trump administration has opened the briefing room to representatives from "new media" outlets, including podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators.

At her first daily media briefing on Tuesday (local time), Mr Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Millions of Americans, particularly young people, have shifted away from traditional television and newspapers to consume news through podcasts, blogs, social media, and other independent platforms.

Twenty-seven-year-old Leavitt, who is the youngest White House press secretary in history, noted that the move was crucial for her team to share President Trump's message widely and adapt the White House to the evolving media landscape of 2025.

She said the seats along the wall at the front of the briefing room, traditionally reserved for White House press staff, will now be designated the "New Media Seat."

Ms Leavitt also invited independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for White House press credentials through the newly launched website, whitehouse.gov/newmedia.

The Balancing Act

She gave the first question of her tenure to a reporter from the conservative Breitbart site, who sat in one of those seats, before turning to the Associated Press reporter who typically opens press briefings.

The press secretary also said the White House would restore 440 press passes revoked under the prior administration.

During her first briefing, Ms Leavitt fielded questions from new media representatives, including outlets that rank among the most-viewed news websites in the country but have never had a seat in the briefing room.

When asked about the initiative, she reiterated the administration's commitment to upholding the First Amendment. "It's a fact that Americans, especially young people, are consuming news from a variety of platforms. As the youngest press secretary in history, thanks to President Trump, I take great pride in opening this room to new media voices to ensure the president's message reaches as many Americans as possible," she said.

She added, "We will ensure that respected outlets like Axios and Breitbart have a permanent seat in this room every day. We also encourage anyone in the country-- whether you're a TikTok creator, blogger, podcaster, or any other type of content producer -- apply for press credentials if you are producing legitimate news content, regardless of the platform."

The move marks a significant shift in the White House's approach to media engagement, reflecting the changing ways Americans access and consume news in the digital age.

Ms Leavitt also emphasised the administration's commitment to the First Amendment, announcing plans to reinstate press passes for 440 journalists whose credentials were revoked under the previous administration.

"This White House strongly believes in the First Amendment, which is why we are working diligently to restore press passes to journalists who were wrongly denied access. Additionally, we are opening this briefing room to new media voices that produce news-related content but currently lack representation here," she explained.