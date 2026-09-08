UN Human Rights Experts Ask Pakistan To End Violence On Ahmadiyya Community

Voicing grave concern over continuing reports of discrimination and violence targeting the Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan, UN human rights experts on Monday asked Islamabad to break the "pattern of impunity" that allows perpetrators to act without restraint.

In a statement from Geneva, the experts also called on Pakistani authorities to ensure the protection of the community and uphold the country's international human rights obligations.

"We are deeply concerned by persistent reports that members of the Ahmadiyya community continue to face harassment, criminal prosecution, violence, and exclusion because of their religious identity," the experts said.

"Pakistan must break the pattern of impunity that has allowed perpetrators of attacks and incitement to hatred and violence to act without restraint," they said. "These attacks take place with tacit official complicity whilst the cycle of fear prevents people and institutions from upholding the rights and dignity of these minority groups." Pakistan's Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadiyya community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were banned from calling themselves Muslims. They are banned from preaching and from travelling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

The experts noted with concern reports of on-going attacks on Ahmadi places of worship; desecration of graves; interference with peaceful religious observance, including in the context of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha; arrests and prosecutions related to religious practices or identity; and hate speech.

These reports underscore the need for effective measures to prevent violence, ensure accountability, and protect vulnerable communities, they said.

They added that every individual has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief. "No one should be subjected to discrimination, intimidation, or violence, nor should they be prevented from peacefully manifesting their faith, or face discrimination with respect to any of their human rights." "The State has a responsibility to exercise due diligence to prevent human rights violations, investigate allegations promptly and impartially, prosecute those responsible in accordance with international standards, and provide effective remedies to victims," the experts said.

The experts said that no individual should face arrest, detention, surveillance or criminal prosecution simply for observing their religious festivals and practices.

They called on the Government of Pakistan to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their religion or belief, enjoy equal protection under the law without discrimination.

The experts also urged the government to review legislation and administrative measures that may be inconsistent with its obligations under international human rights law, including the rights to freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, freedom of association and assembly, cultural rights, and equality before the law.

"Combating religious intolerance requires more than responding to individual incidents," they said. "It requires sustained efforts to foster respect for diversity, counter incitement to hatred and violence, and create an environment in which all religious or belief communities can live in safety and dignity." The experts reaffirmed their readiness to engage in constructive dialogue with authorities and other stakeholders in support of measures that promote inclusion, tolerance, dialogue and strengthen the protection of freedom of religion or belief and the rights of all religious minorities in the country.

The experts include Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief Nazila Ghanea, Special Rapporteur on minority issues Nicolas Levrat, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression Leopoldo Maldonado Gutiérrez and Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association Gina Romero.

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