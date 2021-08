UN Human Rights Council said it will hold a special session on Afghanistan on August 24 (File)

The United Nations Human Rights Council announced Tuesday it will hold a special session on Afghanistan on August 24 to address the "serious human rights concerns" following the Taliban takeover.

The meeting in Geneva is being convened following an official request jointly submitted by the representatives of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and supported by 89 countries so far.

