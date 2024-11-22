UN Calls Use Of New Russian Missile In Ukraine "Worrying"

Russia's use of a new medium-range ballistic missile to strike Ukraine was a "worrying development," the spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

"This is yet another concerning and worrying development. All of this (is) going in the wrong direction," said Stephane Dujarric, calling on all parties to de-escalate the conflict.

He repeated UN chief Antonio Guterres's call for an end to the war in compliance with international law, and urged both sides "to protect civilians, not hit civilian targets or critical civilian infrastructure."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his country's forces had hit Ukraine with a new mid-range hypersonic ballistic missile, dubbed the "Oreshnik," in a "non-nuclear" configuration.

Russia struck the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro with a barrage of missiles early Thursday.

This week, the United States further ramped up aid to its Ukrainian ally by authorizing the supply of anti-personnel landmines, a major policy shift slammed by rights groups.

Asked about the US decision, Dujarric reiterated the UN's opposition to the use of those weapons.

"Our stand against the use of mines anywhere in the world remains the same," he said.

