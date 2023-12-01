UK's Killer Nurse Lucy Letby Moved To Cushy Jail With Phone And TV: Report

Lucy Letby was sentenced in August this year.

Lucy Letby, the former British nurse who was jailed in August this year after she was found guilty of killing seven newborns in a neo-natal unit, has been moved to a cushy private jail with round-the-clock protection. According to The Sun, Letby has her own cell with a shower, a desk, phone and television. The outlet quoted a source as saying that she is being treated with 'kid gloves' because of her status. The 33-year-old is serving a whole life sentence for killing seven babies and attempted murder of six others.

The treatment she is receiving - despite the crimes she has committed - is said to be infuriating fellow inmates, The Sun said in its report.

The outlet said that she has been moved from the notoriously tough Low Newton jail in County Durham to the private HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.

"Letby seems happy as Larry. She is in a nice cell and on her own. The facilities at Bronzefield are much nicer than most jails, because it's privately run," The Sun quoted a source as saying.

"She is with prisoners who have earned more rights to watch TV, spend their cash and have visits. It is a disgrace and it's no wonder she's been looking so happy," the source added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Bronzefield said, "We can't comment on individual cases."

Letby is only the fourth woman ever in the UK to get a whole life sentence, which means she will die in jail.

Originally from Hereford in western England, Letby studied nursing at the University of Chester. She graduated in 2011 and started full-time at the Countess of Chester Hospital the following year, joining the neo-natal unit.

In 2015, Letby qualified to work on intensive care babies, which would have allowed her to work with the sickest babies in the unit.

Letby was accused of harming 17 babies, some of them just days old, between June 2015 and June 2016. In the majority of cases she is believed to have injected them with air but prosecutors also accused her of introducing insulin or too much milk.

Among the items found during a search of Letby's home was a Post-it note on which she wrote: "I don't deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them". "I am evil I did this," she wrote in capital letters.