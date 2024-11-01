Ukrainians See US Election Outcome Less Pivotal For War With Russia

For many Ukrainians, the outcome of the US election next week and its impact on the war with Russia feels less likely to be pivotal than it once did.

Even with the Democrats' unprecedented military and financial aid, battlefield losses have accelerated in the east and Ukraine has grown impatient with President Joe Biden's reluctance to let it unleash Western weapons on targets deep inside Russia.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, meanwhile, has criticised the level of US support for Kyiv, refused to say he wants Ukraine to win the war and promised, if elected, to end the conflict before he takes office in January, without explaining how.

