Ukrainian President Zelensky Meets UK's King Charles III

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the UK's King Charles III on Sunday, shortly after taking part in key defence talks with European leaders, Buckingham Palace said.

The king "received the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky" at his Sandringham House Estate in east England, said the statement, with the leader having flown by helicopter from London after talks ended.

