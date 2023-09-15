Zelensky To Meet Biden At White House Next Week

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Zelensky meeting, the second at the White House since the war began in February 2022, will come at a "critical time" as Ukraine seeks to make headway in its counteroffensive.

A US official said the Zelensky-Biden meeting comes at a "crucial time". (FILE)

Washington:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Thursday for fresh talks with President Joe Biden on support for Kyiv's fight against the Russian invasion, a senior US official said.

