Zelensky To Meet Biden At White House Next Week

A US official said the Zelensky-Biden meeting comes at a "crucial time". (FILE)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Thursday for fresh talks with President Joe Biden on support for Kyiv's fight against the Russian invasion, a senior US official said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Zelensky meeting, the second at the White House since the war began in February 2022, will come at a "critical time" as Ukraine seeks to make headway in its

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)