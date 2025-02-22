Zelensky 'Not Ready' To Sign Minerals Deal With US: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "not ready" to sign a deal that would give the United States preferential access to his country's rare earth minerals, a Ukrainian source close to the matter told AFP.

"In the form in which the draft is now, the president is not ready to accept, we are still trying to make changes and add constructiveness," the source told AFP Saturday.

