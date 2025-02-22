Advertisement

Zelensky 'Not Ready' To Sign Minerals Deal With US: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "not ready" to sign a deal that would give the United States preferential access to his country's rare earth minerals, a Ukrainian source close to the matter told AFP.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Zelensky 'Not Ready' To Sign Minerals Deal With US: Report
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "not ready" to sign a deal that would give the United States preferential access to his country's rare earth minerals, a Ukrainian source close to the matter told AFP.

"In the form in which the draft is now, the president is not ready to accept, we are still trying to make changes and add constructiveness," the source told AFP Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia Ukraine Conflict, US Ukraine Russia
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now