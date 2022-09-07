Ukrainian Nuclear Operator Calls For UN Peacekeepers At Zaporizhzhia Plant

Radiation levels around the plant are normal, according to the ministry. (Representational)

Ukrainian nuclear operator on Wednesday said they would support the deployment of UN peacekeepers in the Russian-occupied nuclear plant of Zaporizhzhia, a day after the UN atomic watchdog called for a security zone around the plant.

"One of the ways to create a security zone at the ZNPP could be to set up a peacekeeping contingent there and withdraw Russian troops" Energoatom chief Petro Kotyn said in remarks broadcast by Ukrainian TV.

