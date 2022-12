Ukraine on Monday targeted military installations inside Russia.

Ukraine struck two military bases hundreds of miles inside Russia using unmanned drones, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a senior Ukrainian official.

The drones were launched from Ukrainian territory and at least two planes were destroyed at one of the bases and several more were damaged, the newspaper reported.

