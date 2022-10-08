Ukrainian Authorities Find Mass Grave In Liberated Eastern Town: Governor

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town, governor said.

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post on Friday.

Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave contained 180 bodies. Ukrainian troops liberated Lyman from Russian control on Saturday.

