Ukraine's Zelenskiy Calls On Russia To Confirm Ceasefire Before Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Russia on Sunday to confirm an unconditional ceasefire beginning on May 12, saying Ukraine would then be ready to meet for direct talks with Russia.

On Saturday, Zelenskiy received the backing of Europe's major powers and US President Donald Trump for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire beginning on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded early on Sunday with a proposal for direct talks with Kyiv starting on Thursday in Turkey.

"It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war ... And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire," Zelenskiy said on X.

"There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire - full, lasting, and reliable - starting tomorrow, May 12th, and Ukraine is ready to meet."

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said on Telegram, first there had to be a ceasefire, "then everything else".

He said Russia should not disguise its desire to continue the war by playing with words.

It was a sentiment shared by other Ukrainian officials.

Andriy Kovalenko, an official at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, wrote on the Telegram messenger: "A complete ceasefire, Russia must agree to something it is constantly trying to avoid."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)