Russia said it destroyed Ukraine's last major warship, the 'Yuri Olefirenko'. (File)

Russia on Wednesday claimed it destroyed the last major warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, which it said was stationed in the southern port of Odesa.

"On May 29, a high-precision strike by the Russian Air Force on a ship anchorage site in the port of Odesa destroyed the last warship of the Ukrainian Navy, the 'Yuri Olefirenko'," the Russian army said in its daily briefing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)