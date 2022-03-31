Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine Will Resume Peace Talks On Thursday

Tough resistance by Ukrainian forces has prevented Russia from capturing any major city,

Russia's invasion of its neighbour, now in its fifth week, has driven around a quarter of Ukrainians from their homes and brought Russian-Western tensions to their worst point since the Cold War.

Tough resistance by Ukrainian forces has prevented Russia from capturing any major city, including Kyiv, where a Russian armed column was held back for weeks. At peace talks this week in Istanbul, Russia said it would curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to build trust.

But Ukraine and its Western allies, including the United States, dismissed Russia's pledge as a ploy to stem its losses and prepare for other attacks.

Mar 31, 2022 06:53 (IST) "We Will Fight For Every Meter Of Our Territory": Ukraine's Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday dismissed Russia's vows to de-escalate fighting against its neighbour, saying his army was getting ready for further fighting in the east.

"We don't believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase," Zelensky said in a video address to the nation, adding that Russian troops were regrouping to strike the eastern Donbass region.