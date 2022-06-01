Ukraine War: Footage Shows Russian Tank Taking Landmine, Missile Hit

Russian soldiers inside the tank survived after the incident. (Representative Photo)

A Russian tank roaming in the Eastern Ukrainian region of the Donetsk region ran over two landmines and was later hit by a Ukrainian missile, The Telegraph reported. The incident took place last month and its drone footage is now viral.

In the video, the second landmine causes tremors through the entire tank. Miraculously, two crew members emerged from the tank unharmed, the Telegraph report further said.

In the Donetsk area, the tank was firing on Ukrainian positions. The region is currently under constant bombardment by the Russian military.

Meanwhile, governor of eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk claimed on Tuesday that Russian soldiers damaged a tank storing nitric acid at a chemical factory that they are attempting to seize.

On Telegram, the governor Sergiy Gaiday reported that a Russian air attack "struck a tank containing nitric acid at a chemical factory." He added, "Nitric acid is harmful if breathed, consumed, or comes into touch with skin."

"Do not come out of shelters!" Mr Gaiday said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been going on for more than three months. On Wednesday, Kremlin-backed separatists claimed they were edging closer to completely encircling the eastern town of Avdiivka after cutting off one of its two main roads.

Avdiivka is an industrial town north of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, the de-facto capital of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Together with pro-Moscow separatists, Russian troops have been ramping up attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region that has seen heavy fighting since the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

