European Union To Buy Weapons For Ukraine, Bans Russia In Air And On-Air

The EU said it was hitting Russian ally Belarus with sanctions for facilitating Ukraine invasion.

The EU on Sunday announced swingeing new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, closing its airspace to Russian aircraft and banning Russian state media outlets broadcasting in the bloc.

We are stepping up our support for Ukraine.



For the first time, the EU will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack.



We are also strengthening our sanctions against the Kremlin.

https://t.co/qEBICNxYa1 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2022

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, announcing the measures, also said the European Union was taking the unprecedented step of financing arms to Ukraine, and was hitting Russian ally Belarus with sanctions for facilitating the invasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)