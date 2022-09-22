Ukraine Tweets A Suggestion To Russians After Vladimir Putin's 'Mobilisation' Call

There are fears in Russia that men of fighting age won't be allowed to leave. (File/Representational)

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has tweeted a suggestion for the Russian people, many of whom are leaving their country after President Vladimir Putin announced "partial mobilisation", which means calling on thousands of military reserves for active duty in the ongoing war.

"Russians are now actively Googling how to avoid mobilization and stay alive," read the tweet by Defense of Ukraine on Thursday, "They would have been better off Googling instructions for making Molotov cocktails when there was still time." Molotov cocktails — homemade 'petrol bombs' — were a motif of the common Ukrainians' resistance against Russian forces when the invasion began seven months ago.

russians are now actively Googling how to avoid mobilization and stay alive.

They would have been better off Googling instructions for making Molotov cocktails when there was still time. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 21, 2022

The tweet referenced reports that, just ahead of President Putin's expected speech to the nation, on Tuesday night, Google searches for the phrase "How to leave Russia" spiked in the country.

President Putin announced the mobilisation — Russia's first such move since the Nazi onslaught in World War 2 — in an apparent reaction to Ukraine's recent pushback that reclaimed several areas from the Russian forces and the militias it backs. The mobilisation is, for now, being officially described as "partial", hence will draw in over 3 lakh reservists over months. Russia claims to have a reserve force of 2.5 crore people.

President Putin was supposed to make his address Tuesday night, but moved it to Wednesday morning, and in between the country's legislators passed laws for "martial law" and "mobilisation" -- a likely prompt for the search spike. Google is the second most-visited search engine in Russia behind Yandex.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry took a swipe at this in another tweet: "The Russians were given 12 hours of rest, so Google could answer all the questions, including the question of what is the average life expectancy of a Russian soldier in Ukraine."

Western military analysts have been saying that Russia is short of manpower on the Ukraine battlefield due to heavy losses. Even Russian nationalists seem to give this credence, as they have for months been calling for some kind of mobilisation to boost what they see as a stuttering campaign.

Amid all this, Defense of Ukraine has been tweeting regularly. "We are liberating not only Ukrainian territory. We are also returning our people home," it wrote with a video on Thursday.

We are liberating not only Ukrainian territory. We are also returning our people home. Heroes whose courage inspired the whole world are free. Even on a day like this we remember those who are still held in captivity by the occupiers. We wait. We believe. They too will be freed. pic.twitter.com/MSUGOxMcmw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 21, 2022

In another tweet, it quoted the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukraine Army, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as saying, "We will destroy everyone who comes to our land with weapons, whether voluntarily or due to mobilization."