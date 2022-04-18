'Exchange Me For...': Pro-Russia Tycoon Calls For Prisoner Swap

The Kremlin has said the court case against Viktor Medvedchuk was politically motivated.

Ukrainian security services on Monday published a video showing Viktor Medvedchuk, a detained pro-Russia Ukrainian tycoon and politician, calling to be exchanged for Ukrainian forces fighting in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

"I want to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to exchange me for Ukrainian defenders and residents of Mariupol," he said in the video, wearing black clothes and looking directly into the camera.

