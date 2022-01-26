Ukraine Says Russian Troop Build-Up 'Insufficient' For Major Attack

Number of Russian troops deployed along country's border was not enough for major attack: Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday that the number of Russian troops deployed along his country's border was not enough for a major attack.

"The number of Russian troops amassed along the border of Ukraine and occupied territories of Ukraine is large, it poses a threat to Ukraine, a direct threat to Ukraine," Kuleba told reporters.

"However, at the moment, as we speak, this number is insufficient for a full-scale offensive against Ukraine along the entire Ukrainian border."

