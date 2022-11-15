Ukraine Says Russia Destroyed Kherson Power Station

Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said Monday Russia destroyed key energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said Monday Russia destroyed key energy infrastructure before retreating from the western bank of the Dnipro river last week.

"The energy facility that provided power supply to the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Mykolaiv region, is practically destroyed," Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said in a post on Facebook.

He added that the "destructions" were the "consequences of the powerless anger of the occupiers before fleeing from the right bank of the Kherson region."

"Most of the liberated Kherson region has been without electricity since November 6," Kudrytskyi said. "We are doing our best to supply people with electricity as soon as possible."

He said Ukraine "handed over the list of necessary equipment for the Kherson region to our foreign partners... Poland and France have already responded."

Last Friday Russia said it finished pulling out its forces from the western bank of the Dnipro river, after Moscow said it had made the "difficult decision" to withdraw as Ukraine advances.

The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall to Russian forces and the only regional capital Moscow's troops gained control over.

Its recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, one of four that the Kremlin announced in September were annexed and part of Russia.

Facing difficulties on the battlefield, Russia has for weeks been targeting energy facilities across Ukraine as winter sets in.

