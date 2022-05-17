Ukraine Says Over 260 Soldiers Evacuated From Mariupol Steel Plant

Ukraine war: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "we hope to save the lives of our boys".

More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said Monday.

"53 heavily wounded (soldiers) were evacuated from Azovstal to the medical mortgage near Novoazovsk for medical aid," Malyar said in a statement.

Another 211 were taken out through the humanitarian corridor, she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "we hope to save the lives of our boys".

"I want to underline: Ukraine needs its Ukrainian heroes alive. This is our principle," he said in a video statement.

The Azovstal plant has become a symbol of resistance, with hundreds of troops continuing to fight on there even after the rest of the city had fallen to Russian forces.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)