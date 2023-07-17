Ukraine Says It's Forces Retook Territory Near Bakhmut

Ukraine called on US and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery. (file)

Ukraine said today it's forces had retaken several square kilometres of territory around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces seized in May.

Kyiv last month began its highly anticipated fightback against entrenched Russian troops after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its offensive forces.

"Over the past week, as a result of the improvement of the operational (tactical) position and alignment of the front line in the Bakhmut direction, the territory of seven sq. km (2.5 square miles) has been liberated," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said on Telegram.

Ukraine has recently acknowledged difficult battles and called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery.

Bakhmut, once home to 70,000 people and known for its sparkling wine and salt mine, has been destroyed by the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

In the Kupyansk area of Kharkiv region Russian forces had been "actively advancing since the end of last week," Deputy Defence Minister Malyar added.

