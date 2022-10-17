Ukraine Says Hundreds Of Towns Facing Blackout After Latest Russian Attack

Ukraine said the strikes knocked out electricity to hundreds of towns and villages.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday that Russian strikes had hit critical infrastructure in three regions, knocking out electricity to hundreds of towns and villages across the country.

"Russian terrorists once again attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in three regions," Shmygal said, pointing to five strikes in Kyiv as well as attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. "Hundreds of settlements were cut off as a result of the attack," he said.

