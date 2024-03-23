Ukraine Says Had Nothing To Do With Moscow Terror Attack

Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Friday that Kyiv had nothing to do with Friday's attack.

"Let's be straight about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events," Podolyak said in a video message posted on Telegram.

"We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield," Podolyak said.

