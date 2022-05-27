Ukraine 'Sabotaging' Negotiating Process: Vladimir Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process between the two countries, the Kremlin said, citing comments he made to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Friday.

Putin also informed Nehammer about actions that Russia was taking to secure safe passage for vessels in the Azov and Black Seas, the Kremlin said in a statement.

