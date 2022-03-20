Ukraine Calls On China To Condemn 'Russian Barbarism': Top 10 Developments

Ukraine called on China to join the West in condemning "Russian barbarism", as Moscow claimed it had struck a Ukrainian arms depot with hypersonic missiles in what would be the first use in combat of the next-generation weapons.

Dozens of soldiers were killed after Russian troops struck a Ukrainian military barracks in the southern city of Mykolaiv while a rescue operation was underway.

Russia's war in Ukraine is driven by "devastating madness", and Switzerland is prepared to pay the price for defending freedom and democracy, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be a mistake to normalise relations with President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "To try to re-normalise relations with Putin after this, as we did in 2014, would be to make exactly the same mistake again," Johnson told a Conservative Party conference.

Ukraine will receive a new shipment of US weapons within days, including Javelin and Stinger missiles, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a "very serious issue which is shaking the roots of international order", Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday in New Delhi.

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of March 18. The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said that 112 children have been killed so far.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine, saying it would otherwise take Russia "several generations" to recover from its losses in the war.

More than 3.3 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, while nearly 6.5 million are thought to be internally displaced within the country, the UN refugee agency said.