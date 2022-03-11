Russian Forces Advance On Ukraine Capital Kyiv: 10 Developments

Russian troops edged closer to Kyiv on Friday, as officials said the Ukrainian capital was being transformed into a "fortress" and President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of again targeting humanitarian corridors.

No chemical weapon or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed in Ukraine, the country's President said today, warning Russia that the use of biological weapons against his country will invite the "most severe sanctions". This came after Russia on Thursday accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine

The US Congress passed a huge omnibus 2022 spending bill Thursday including almost $14 billion in humanitarian and military aid to war-torn Ukraine, as its invasion by Russia entered its third week.

Japan said it will freeze the assets of three Belarusian banks, days after EU countries agreed to toughen sanctions on Minsk over its support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists have captured the Ukrainian city of Volnovakha north of the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday. Volnovakha is strategically important as the northern gateway to Mariupol.

The United States and its European allies could impose additional penalties on Moscow because "the atrocities that they're committing against civilians seem to be intensifying", US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers on Thursday failed to bring any respite in the two-week-old conflict as hundreds of thousands of civilians remained trapped in Ukrainian cities sheltering from Russian air raids and shelling. It was their first face-to-face meeting since Moscow launched its invasion.

At least 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war on February 24, a Ukrainian parliament official said.

Facebook said it has temporarily eased its rules regarding violent speech to allow statements like "death to Russian invaders," but not credible threats against civilians.