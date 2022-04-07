Russia Admits 'Significant' Troop Losses In Ukraine

Ukraine War: Russia had earlier said it had lost 1,351 soldiers. (File)

Russian troops have suffered "significant losses" in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, while rejecting allegations of a massacre in the town of Bucha as "a well-staged insinuation".

In an interview with Britain's Sky News, he said the military casualties were "a huge tragedy for us" but did not specify a toll. Russia in late March said it had lost 1,351 soldiers with another 3,825 wounded.

