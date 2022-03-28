Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates: New Round Of Peace Talks This Week

At least 1,100 civilians have died and more than 10 million have been displaced

Volodymyr Zelensky said his government is "carefully" considering a Russian demand of Ukrainian neutrality, a key point of contention as negotiators for both sides prepare for a fresh round of talks aimed at ending the brutal month-long war.

The UN estimates that at least 1,100 civilians have died and more than 10 million have been displaced in a devastating war that has gone on far longer than Moscow leaders expected.

The new round of talks -- starting in Turkey on either Monday or Tuesday, according to conflicting reports -- come after the Russian army said it would begin focusing on eastern Ukraine in a move some analysts saw as a scaling back of Moscow's ambitions.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict:

A senior Ukrainian official accused Russia on Sunday of "irresponsible" acts around the occupied Chernobyl power station that could send radiation across much of Europe, and urged the United Nations to dispatch a mission to assess the risks.

