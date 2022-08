In New Security Alert, US Embassy Urges It Citizens In Ukraine To Leave

The USEmbassy urges UScitizens to depart Ukraine now, the alert said. (File)

The US Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged US citizens to leave if they can.

"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the embassy said in an alert on its website.

"The US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the alert said, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

Kyiv has banned public celebrations in the capital on the anniversary of independence from Soviet rule on Wednesday, citing a heightened threat of attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)