Watch: When A Military Vehicle Ran Over A Car In Ukrainian Capital

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has thrown up some harrowing videos of the military conflict. One of these clips that have emerged on social media shows a tank running over a moving car in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. With incredible luck, the driver survived the crash.

The incident took place a few kilometres away from the parliament building, reported Sky News. The news channel said it has identified the place by matching building and road markings on Google Maps with those seen in the footage.

The video opens with a car moving on a near-deserted street. Moments later, we can spot a military vehicle approaching it from the other direction. And, it smashes the vehicle head-on.

After the military vehicle went away,several people surrounded the car to help the person trapped inside, reported Sky News.

The car was completely torn apart, its roof ripped off, and its gates were jammed. The rescuers broke open one of the gates to pull the man out of the car.

The Sun reported that the tank appeared to be a Strela-10, which is used by both the Russian and Ukrainian armies. It added that the tank was believed to have been driven by pro-Russian "saboteurs".

Local resident Viktor Berbash, 58, told the publication that he saw an armoured vehicle on the street and there was an automatic fire. “Two armoured vehicles were driving along the road, and the second of them deliberately drove into the oncoming lane. It was not by chance, it was for fun, there was no need for this. And it just ran into this car. Stopped, reversed over it again and drove on," he was quoted as saying.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has reached Kyiv and troops of both countries are fighting just outside the city limits.