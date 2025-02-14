Ukraine Rejects Trump's "High-Level" Munich Meeting With Russia-US Officials

Ukraine's presidency said Thursday that Kyiv did not expect to take part in talks with Russian officials at the Munich security conference, as announced by US President Donald Trump.

"A common position (with allies) must be on the table for a conversation with the Russians. For the moment there is nothing on the table. Discussions with the Russians are not envisaged," Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, told reporters.

"The Ukrainian position remains unchanged. Ukraine must first speak with America. Europe must participate in any serious discussion on a real and sustainable peace," Lytvyn added.

The official spoke just after Trump announced in Washington that there would be a meeting at the Munich security conference on Friday bringing together "high-level people" from Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.

Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance are due to meet at the conference which starts Friday.

"They are having a meeting in Munich tomorrow. Russia is going to be there with our people. Ukraine is also invited... not sure exactly who's going to be there from any country, but high-level people from Russia, from Ukraine and from the United States," Trump told reporters.

The White House did not give more details on the talks and Russia did not immediately comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)