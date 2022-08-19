Ukraine's Zelensky, Irked By Interpreter, Translates Own Comments

Zelensky attends a joint news conference with Turkish President Erdogan and UN Secretary-General.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself.

Zelenskiy - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks during an event with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Turning towards the interpreter, he said pointedly: "And I said about the window of possibilities. I said that it couldn't be solved because ... we see each day guns and firing from the Russian side".

He continued: "And I said 'Slava Ukraini' (Glory to Ukraine)".

"Glory to Ukraine," the translator quickly replied.

"Thank you so much. It's important," Zelenskiy said with evident irritation.

