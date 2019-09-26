Ukraine President Calls Controversial Call With Trump 'Normal'

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met on sidelines of a UN General Assembly meeting

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted Wednesday he had not been "pushed" by Donald Trump during a controversial phone call in which the US president urged an investigation of his political rival.

"We had -- I think (a) good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and... so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me," Zelensky told reporters, with Trump sitting at his side.

The two met on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly meeting after Democrats launched an impeachment investigation into Trump, alleging he abused his powers as president for personal political ends.

