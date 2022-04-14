Ukraine Military Claims It Blew Up A Bridge Destroying Russian Convoy

The bridge was blown up as per the plan, the Ukrainian military said on Facebook.

The Ukrainian military on Thursday claimed that they have destroyed a bridge in Kharkiv, which led to the destruction of an entire column of the Russian army. The claim was made by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook.

The post said that Russian Tiger, Kamaz, and Ural military vehicles were traveling in the convoy when the bridge was destroyed.

“Placing the explosive in a specific place, operators of the Special Operations Forces waited for the enemy, who, without suspecting anything, was driving towards death,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in the post.

“The undermining of the bridge along with Russian technology was carried out according to the defined plan, destroying the entire enemy column,” it added.

The ambush took place near the city of Izyum in eastern Ukraine.

The Facebook post also contains photos of the destroyed bridge, which the Ukrainian military said have been taken by their drones.

Russia has reported a series of attacks on border areas by Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, including by a strike on a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month.

The latest attack took place at a border post in the Bryansk region. Russia's security service said the border post had been fired at with mortars from Ukraine, warning that such cross-border attacks may trigger an escalation of the conflict.

Ukraine's defence ministry and military mocked Russia for immediately blaming Ukraine, but did not explicitly deny Ukraine was responsible.

Moscow's incursion into Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or wounded thousands and left Russia increasingly isolated on the world stage.

The Kremlin says it launched a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.