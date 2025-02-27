Ukraine Is Targeting Russia With Drones That Cost As Little As Rs 26,000

Modern warfare requires money, might and most importantly continuously evolving technology. As Russia continues its aerial assault on Ukraine, the country is fighting back with millions of domestically produced drones, many 3D-printed, cost-effective, and highly destructive.

These compact, kamikaze-style drones, priced between $300 and $1,000 (Rs 26,000 to Rs 87,000), are proving to be a game-changer on the battlefield, experts and military officials say. Some are as small as 8 to 12 inches, weighing just about 3 kg, yet capable of inflicting significant damage on Russian targets.

"If you hit it smartly in the vulnerable parts of a tank, you can even destroy a tank," Andrii Fedorov, CEO of Ukraine-based Nomad Drones, told The NY Post. "This is modern warfare."

Ukraine's drone strategy was partly driven by necessity. With artillery shells in short supply and Western production struggling to keep up, Kyiv ramped up domestic drone manufacturing. According to Ukraine's Minister of Digitisation Mykhailo Fedorov, the country now produces over 1.5 million drones annually, with more than 500 manufacturers involved.

"This will become a really big and new sphere for our economy," Mr Mykhailo Fedorov told The NY Post. "Exporting abroad could become the basis for win-win relations with other countries."

Ukraine's drones offer a distinct battlefield advantage. Some are kamikaze drones designed for one-time strikes, while others drop bombs and return or provide reconnaissance. The use of 3D-printed parts has further simplified resupply logistics, allowing rapid production and deployment.

"You just need a 3D printer, filament, and the STL file," said Eddie Etue, a US Marine veteran and former Ukraine Foreign Legion fighter.

Ukraine has also added a powerful unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of flying 2,000 km, carrying a 250-kg bomb, and returning to base. Unlike single-use kamikaze drones, this reusable UAV can carry out multiple missions, potentially increasing the frequency of deep strikes on Russian military bases and oil facilities.

As Ukraine expands its drone capabilities, Russia continues to retaliate with Iranian-made Shahed drones. Moscow sent 267 drones into Ukraine on Saturday - the highest number since the war began in 2022.

Ukraine is also intensifying strikes into Russian territory. On Tuesday night, Moscow claimed to have shot down 130 Ukrainian drones.