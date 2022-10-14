Ukraine Blows Up Russian Ammunitions Depot Near Border: Governor

Ukrainian shelling blew up an ammunitions depot in a Russian border village on Thursday.

Ukrainian shelling blew up an ammunitions depot in a Russian border village Thursday, the governor of Russia's frontier Belgorod region said on Telegram.

"In a village of the Belgorod district an ammunition depot was blown up as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said. "Residents will now be taken to a safe distance."

