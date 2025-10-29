Ukraine Arrests 'European' Ex-Soldier Accused Of Spying For Russia

Kyiv said Wednesday its security services had detained a former military instructor from an unspecified European country, accusing the suspect of spying on the Ukrainian army for Russia.

"According to case materials, this foreigner provided the enemy with official information about Ukraine's Defence Forces and was preparing to commit terrorist acts," the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement.

It did not provide further details about the suspect but said the individual had passed to Moscow information about other foreign military trainers working in Ukraine and the coordinates of army training centres.

The Russian FSB security services gave the individual instructions on making explosive devices and also provided him with a handgun and ammunition, the SBU said, adding the suspect was detained at his residence in the capital Kyiv.

According to the SBU, the suspect arrived in Ukraine at the beginning of 2024 and began collaborating with Moscow several months later. He faces up to 12 years in prison, the SBU added.

Both Moscow and Kyiv routinely announce the arrest of individuals they claim are aiding the war efforts of the opposing side, but announced arrests of foreign nationals are rare.

