UK Woman With Autism Gives Birth To Son With The Help Of Her 'Dog Midwife'

Two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Belle, has become what is believed to be one of the first dogs in the UK to be allowed on a hospital labour ward. Belle helped her owner, Amee Tomkin, during her labour at Milton Keynes University Hospital, according to a report by BBC.

The 2-year-old pooch guided her owner through pregnancy, birth and caring for a new baby. Belle was trained by her owner to be an assistance dog, helping Ms Tomkins deal with her autism, anxiety and panic attacks.

Ms Tomkins told BBC, "I wouldn't leave the house for months, even to go to the shops or doctors."

The dog has never left her owner's side. "Belle helps me in so many ways... She can tell when I'm about to have a panic attack and guides me to the nearest exit. She presses buttons on lifts and she even holds my debit card against the machine to pay for things when we're shopping," she told Milton Keynes University Hospital.

She added, "Basically, without her, I'm too anxious to leave the house. I'd just stay indoors a day and every day."

In a radio interview, Ms Tomkin told BBC that Belle had to pass a risk assessment before being granted access to the labour ward. The assessment included how the pooch will react when the owner was in pain and how Belle could cope with the busy ward.

Ms Tomkins added, "She just passed it all, they were amazed by her."

Belle dutifully accompanied her owner to every midwife appointment, every scan and every hospital visit throughout the difficult pregnancy, which was complicated by Amee developing pancreatitis and requiring frequent hospital treatment.

As the pregnancy progressed, there were special meetings - with Belle present - with the perinatal team to discuss how the birth would be managed in a way to cause Amee the least stress.

"It was decided a C-Section would be better for my anxiety and autism as I'd know exactly what was happening. Belle was allowed to stay with me before I went to the theatre and we were given our own room so she could stay with me and the baby afterwards. I was really happy with that. There was simply no way I could have done it without her.

"She was the first dog ever to be allowed into the Labour Ward at MK Hospital. It was amazing."